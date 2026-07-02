Folarin Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup before being sent off with a red card, and Malik Tillman converted on a free kick to give the 10-man United States squad a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday night to advance to the round of 16.

Belgium overturned a two-goal deficit and scored from the penalty spot deep into extra time to beat Senegal 3-2 in the biggest comeback of the tournament so far.

In Wednesday’s first game, Harry Kane scored twice to lead England past underdog Congo 2-1

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