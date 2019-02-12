JUPITER, Fla. (WHDH) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made sure to get his boat repainted shortly after the team’s Super Bowl championship.

Just over one week has passed since the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII and Belichick has already changed the name of his boat from “VII Rings” to “VIII Rings.”

The vessel got a fresh coat of paint to showcase the eight rings.

Belichick has won six rings with the Patriots and previously won two with the New York Giants.

