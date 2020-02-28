Bellingham monitoring students, staffers who traveled to areas of world affected by coronavirus

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bellingham school system is monitoring a number of students and staffers who recently traveled to areas of the world that have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The students and staffers are suffering from flu-like symptoms, Bellingham High School Principal Megan Lafayette said in a letter sent to faculty and families in the community.

“Recently, some of our students and staff members traveled to areas of the world in which the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was present,” Lafayette wrote.

Under the direction of the Bellingham Board of Health and other local agencies, Lafayette said the school system has asked the students and staffers to stay home from school next week.

Lafayette added that the high school will continue to monitor the situation, disinfect classrooms each night, and take further actions if warranted.

