BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bellingham Police Department announced it will not renew its contract with Flock cameras.

The police chief put out a statement saying they were mainly concerned by the company’s pricing and transparency.

He also added that Flock tried to modify the terms of their contract while it was still in place.

The department plans to evaluate other public safety technology to determine what is best to use.

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