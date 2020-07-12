Beloved Concord toy store set to close in August after nearly 80 years

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An institution of toys and games in Concord is preparing to shut down after the coronvirus pandemic changed how people are buying toys.

The Toy Shop first opened its doors in 1942, selling items to children who are now great-grandparents. Now David Hesel, who is only the third owner of The Toy Shop and has run the store since 1988, is planning to retire.

“My lease is up here August the first, so rather than extend the lease, and continue, I’ve decided it’s time to slow down,” Hesel said.

Like other businesses, The Toy Shop was shut down for months during the pandemic, although it was able to offer curbside pickup. And while the store re-opened in June, Hesel says shopping patterns haven’t been the same.

“I’ve talked to other toy store owners in the area and there are not organized birthday gatherings over the weekend as there used to be,” he said.

Hesel says he sells his wares based on “the inherent value of play in the toy itself,” not whether it’s a popular item. And customers say browsing through his shop is something online retailers can’t recreate.

“I don’t think Amazon or any online e-commerce can create this experience that this place has for us,” said Patricia Manent.

Hesel said he’s received a few offers to buy the shop and keep it open, possibly relocating it to Concord Center, but it’s currently scheduled to close July 31.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)