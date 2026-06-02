SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Prince Pizzeria in Saugus celebrated its 65th anniversary in a big way Monday – selling all of their dishes at their original prices from 1961 as a thank you to their generations of loyal customers.

More than 100 people lined up to get a taste of cheese pizzas for 99 cents, a meatball for 65 cents, and a can of Pepsi for 10 cents. The owner said the decision was made in celebration of all the customers who have kept the shop in business for more than six decades.

“It’s acknowledging customers, and listening to stories about how people went on their first date here 45 years ago, and then they got married and they’ve been married 45, 50 years, and they come back with their children and grandchildren,” said Steven Castraberti, Owner of Prince Pizzeria.

The owner of Prince Pizzeria took on the family business from his father, who originally bought the restaurant on June 1, 1961.

“He would be touched. He would be moved by the fact that we’re still here 65 years later,” Castraberti said.

The restaurant is now celebrating generations of customers, and generations of staff. The owner said two families have three girls all working at the pizzeria.

“It’s loud, but it’s fun, it’s family,” Castraberti said. “It represents what we’ve always been. It’s been very gratifying.

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