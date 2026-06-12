WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of youth soccer players are practicing at the same field in Waltham that is hosting the France national football team Friday, and the children were able to get a glimpse of some of the world’s biggest stars before they take the field for the FIFA World Cup.

Bentley University hosted a soccer clinic for dozens of children from six local soccer programs. Players from the University took them through their drills, but the kids said they were mostly looking forward to seeing the French athletes in action.

“They’re really good, they’re famous, and not a ton of kids get this experience and so I’m just really grateful that I did,” said Harley Freitas, a 12-year-old Waltham soccer player.

Kylian Mbappé was among those players practicing on the field, and the area filled with cheers every time he got a chance to kick the ball. Kids also waved number 10 signs to show their support. The 27-year-old is captain of the France national team and regarded as one of the best players in the world.

“He’s a great player, and just like amazing to watch, and he’s a great role model,” one child said of Mbappé.

“I get to see them play…take shots, because I like to pass the ball a little bit more than I take shots,” said Jaden Marcia, a 10-year-old Waltham soccer player. Marcia said he’ll be keeping his eyes on Mbappé, as well as winger Michael Olise and midfielder Désiré Doué.

As practice wrapped up, the young players in the clinic were able to take a team picture with the French players.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s Administration is helping hundreds of kids get to the matches this summer, and said the World Cup is a chance for young people to learn lessons to last a lifetime.

“Especially for a child or a young person to be able to take this in and maybe be insured, not only to play soccer, but to be bold, and to be fearless, and get out there, and get after it,” Healey said.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)