BOSTON (WHDH) - A Berklee College of Music cellist has completed his mission of playing music for 24 hours, during which he invited other musicians to come in and play whatever instruments they wanted.

Keefer Glenshaw said it wasn’t just a big jam session, it was an art piece called “Intention and Desire” that carried a bigger meaning.

“I haven’t found a scenario in my life where you are asked to do one thing for 24 hours straight,” he said. “There’s really no time in your life and no time as a musician where that comes up.”

Glenshaw said of the other musicians who joined him, “My job was to be a mirror and to serve the artists and audiences that were in front of me at any given moment.”

He was joined by drummers, a flutist, and even people with no musical experience at all, and it wasn’t about beating a record but creating a transformative space for others.

“These are inhuman actions that I’m pushing and stretching, but I find that going with that flow and with this rhythm of a non-human measurement of time and these constant performances, you get to go into a different space,” he said.

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