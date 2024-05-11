WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Best Buddies Friendship Walk, the leading event in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is set to kick off Saturday at Polar Park in Worcester.

Participants will join 50,000 participants at 70+ Walks across the globe to support the Best Buddies programs in schools, workplaces, and communities. The events raise money aimed at making the world more welcoming to people with IDD — one friendship, one job, and one life-changing connection at a time.

The Polar Park event will offer a morning of dancing, games, activities, and more!

Participants will get a chance to get down on the warning track at the Park, and walk alongside your community members.

Learn more: https://www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/centralmass/

