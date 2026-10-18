BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of walkers took to the street in Charlestown on Saturday to support those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Best Buddies.

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is one of many friendship walks across the world.

More than 52,000 participants at over 95 Friendship Walks across the globe to create more opportunities for people with IDD through Best Buddies.

Learn more and donate: https://www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/

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