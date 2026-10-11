The Best Buddies Siblings Program offers participants a flexible and supportive experience designed to uplift, connect, and empower siblings of individuals with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

Siblings participating in the program are able to make genuine connections, share their experiences, gain understanding and confidence to navigate social and familial dynamics, and learn self-care and emotional expression.

Siblings of individuals with IDD encounter unique circumstances that require support and attention, and the program aims to address common stressors. The program provides space for siblings to share experiences and meet others they can relate to, which can lead to a sense of normalcy, and reduce stress, anxiety, and emotional burden.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Best Buddies, and spoke with Dave and Tori Swillum about what it has meant for their family. Their brother, Dylan, is living with Down Syndrome.

“Every one of us has a different personality,” Dave said of his family.

Tori, who serves as director of the program, added, “Every family is unique, ours just happens to have a little bit more to it.”

“It doesn’t matter what a sibling’s diagnosis is, it’s a community and a space for them to be able to connect with others who understand what it’s like having a sibling with a disability … everyone wants someone to relate to.”

Learn more: https://www.bestbuddies.org/family-support/siblings/

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