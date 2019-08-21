Best Buy deliveryman accused of bashing elderly woman with mallet, setting her on fire

(WHDH) — A Best Buy deliveryman is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say bashed an elderly woman with a mallet before dousing her in a liquid chemical and setting her ablaze on Monday.

Florida emergency crews responding to a medical call at a home in the Colonnade at Glen Oaks around 9:15 a.m. found an unconscious elderly woman suffering from burns and trauma injuries, according to the Boca Raton Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Delray Medical Center, where she later died.

David Gonzalez, a delivery driver, told police that he and his co-worker, Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, had delivered a washer and dryer to the victim’s home prior to the attack.

Gonzalez told police that he went outside to take a phone call at one point during the delivery, leaving Lachazo alone with the victim, but that he ran back inside when he heard screams.

After seeing a blood-soaked floor and the victim on the ground, Gonzales told police that he called 911, prompting Lachazo to get into the truck and drive away.

A responding Boca Raton police officer saw the truck leaving the neighborhood and stopped it.

Lachazo allegedly admitted to beating and burning the victim, telling police that he had used cocaine and marijuana earlier in the day.

He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and armed burglary with battery.

An investigation is ongoing.

