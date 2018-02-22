(WHDH) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a new information stealing scheme involving your cellphone called porting.

If a person can learn your name and phone number, they can impersonate you and ask your mobile provider to transfer your information to another device.

This can allow criminals to have access to personal information, such as emails and bank account information.

People can help prevent this by adding extra security to their phone with a pin or a verification question.

