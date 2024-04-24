BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Beverly musician Roger Wonson turned 100 years old on Saturday, and his family, neighbors, and senior living facility staff threw him a party to celebrate.

Governor Maura Healey also sent Wonson a certificate to commemorate the milestone.

Wonson recently founded a new band called Voltage with staff and residents of his senior living facility, The Current Beverly. He’s played the drums since he was a kid.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a gift that I’ve used so much as the sound of this cymbal,” Wonson said, sitting at his drum set. “And I’ve loved it for 86 years.”

