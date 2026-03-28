BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a home invasion and robbery at a home in Beverly on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Paine Avenue around 8:50 a.m. learned an armed suspect had broken into the house, assaulted and tied up the home’s sole occupant, and then stole several items, including a vehicle, before fleeing the scene, according to Beverly police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle stolen from the scene has since been recovered.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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