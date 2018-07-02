Beverly police issue warning after finding dozens of homemade fireworks

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Beverly police are warning the public after finding dozens of homemade high-grade fireworks and the chemicals needed to make them, officials say.

Officers responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle and fireworks in the area of Northridge Road about 9:30 p.m. Friday found a large number of high-grade fireworks, homemade explosive devices and several pounds of chemicals used to make them, according to a post on the Beverly Police Department’s Facebook page.

State Police Bomb Squad members Sgt. Paul Horgan and Sgt. Robert Bachelder responded to the scene to assist with the removal and destruction of the devices.

In total, 168 homemade explosive devices and 40 containers like the one pictured in the post were confiscated and destroyed.

“The Beverly Police Department warns all citizens about the danger of fireworks,” police said in the post. “Serious injury occurs annually due to exploding fireworks.”

Police say the investigation into the discovery is ongoing and charges are pending.

