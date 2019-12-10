Beverly residents hold vigil to honor Pete Frates

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Beverly residents came out to Pete’s Park Tuesday to honor the legacy of Pete Frates, who died Monday after battling ALS.

Frates, who was 34, used the Ice Bucket Challenge to encourage donations to fight the neurodegenerative disease, eventually raising more than $200 million. His death Monday brought words of support from Gov. Charlie Baker and Red Sox hero David Ortiz, among others, and an outpouring of condolences from across the country.

Frates had been a star athlete at Boston College and in his home of Beverly, residents hung his jersey on their doors Tuesday. Courtney Melei, who helped organize the vigil, said she wanted to recognize Frates’ spirit.

“He’s the type of people that makes people show up and be braver and stronger than they thought they could be, dream bigger,” Melei said. “I think his expectations of himself and how he carried himself demonstrates to all of us what we can do.”

