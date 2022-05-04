BOSTON (WHDH) - A bicyclist wanted on eight outstanding warrants was arrested late Tuesday night after police say he caused a crashed that left two Boston motorcycle officers injured.

Jason Souza, 39, of Roxbury, is facing charges including assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of crash in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 11 p.m. found the injured motorcycle officers and spotted Souza pedaling away from the scene in the direction of Boston Medical Center, police said.

Law enforcement officials then canvassed the area, located a bicycle and discarded clothing on Albany Street, and tracked down Souza. Souza then allegedly resisted arrested by flailing his limbs and biting an officer’s hand.

Souza was eventually subdued and taken into custody without further incident.

The officers hurt in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Details on the nature of the crash were not immediately available.

Souza is expected to face a judge in Roxbury District Court.

