DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Duxbury Sunday.

Officers responding to the incident at the intersection of Keene and North streets found the bicyclist suffering from minor injuries.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

No other information was released.

