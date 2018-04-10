SARASOTA, FL (WHDH) — A driver slammed into a motorcyclist during an apparent road rage incident in Florida.

Video showed the car hitting the biker, leaving him tumbling onto the sidewalk.

The motorcyclists, who faced injuries following the incident, said that he hopes the driver will come forward.

“If I’m not endangering you, just because you don’t like the sound of my motorcycle, or you don’t like how aggressive I’m driving, why do you think you can take it into your hands and take me out?” asked Darin Hendrickson.

Police continue to search for the driver who could be charged with aggravated battery.

