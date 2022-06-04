BOSTON (WHDH) - The Best Buddies Challenge returned for its’ 23rd ride on Saturday as some bike riders made up to a 100-mile trek from Boston to Hyannisport to raise money for the nonprofit.

Riders took a 20, 55 or 100 mile expedition down the coast of the Bay State to raise money for the organization that enhances the lives of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We’re going to raise millions of dollars, for all of our programs for people with intellectual disabilities,” said Best Buddies founder Anthony Shriver. “Find more jobs in the community, find more mentors, more leadership opportunities.”

Shriver first started Best Buddies in college after recognizing the volunteer potential of university students.

Today, Best Buddies is comprised of nine programs with an outreach across 50 states, 56 countries and 1.3 million individuals.

Once they cross the finish line, riders will be treated to a party with lobster, a clam bake and a concert. Despite a slightly damp and drizzly morning forecast, Shriver refuses to let his sunny outlook be swayed after the COVID-19 pandemic briefly interrupted the event back in 2020.

“So many great things are going to happen today. We’re gonna make new friends. Super lucky day.”

