Bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s license in Mass. moves forward

BOSTON (WHDH) - A bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license in Massachusetts is getting another chance.

The Senate Transportation Committee recently approved bill S.2061 with a 14-4 vote after Gov. Charles Baker originally vetoed it.

The bill now needs to gain two-thirds majority support in both branches to become law.

The bill states, “Persons who are unable to provide proof of lawful presence, or who are ineligible for a social security number, may apply for a Massachusetts license if they meet all other qualifications for licensure and provide satisfactory proof to the registrar of identity, date of birth and Massachusetts residency.”

It requires two forms of identification, including at least one with a photograph and one listing a date-of-birth.

