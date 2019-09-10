Bill Belichick not sure if Antonio Brown will play Sunday, says team is taking it ‘day by day’

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Tuesday that he’s not sure if newly-acquired superstar Antonio Brown will play on Sunday when the club visits Miami for a Week 2 clash with the Dolphins.

RELATED: Summer of drama leads Antonio Brown to no-nonsense Patriots

“Take it day by day. We haven’t practiced yet,” Belichick said on a conference call. “We’re going through information with him like we would with any new player like we did with the offensive lineman last week. Just take it day by day and see how it goes.”

The Patriots officially announced Brown’s signing on Monday.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says the wide the receiver signed a one-year deal, which will guarantee him $9 million this season and up to $15 million if incentives are met.

Belichick swooped and snatched Brown up after he was released by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)