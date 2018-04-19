Bill Belichick’s dog spotted in hoodie with cutoff sleeves

BOSTON (WHDH) - It looks like Bill Belichick’s dog shares his love for hoodies.

The New England Patriots head coach was spotted at a Boston University women’s lacrosse game Wednesday night with a little dog that appeared to be dressed in a sweatshirt with cutoff sleeves.

Matt Doherty shared a photo of Belichick carrying his new puppy, Nike. It was not clear if Nike’s hoodie had a Patriots logo on it.

Belichick and his fiancee Linda Holiday were on hand to see his daughter, Amanda, coach the Holy Cross Crusaders in a tilt with the Terriers.

Bill Belichick taking in the @TerrierLacrosse game tonight at Nickerson Field. Terriers played Holy Cross where his daughter, Amanda, is the head coach. @WTBUSports pic.twitter.com/el6BhqtREM — Matt Doherty (@m_doherty23) April 19, 2018

