Bill Belichick’s dog spotted in hoodie with cutoff sleeves

BOSTON (WHDH) - It looks like Bill Belichick’s dog shares his love for hoodies.
The New England Patriots head coach was spotted at a Boston University women’s lacrosse game Wednesday night with a little dog that appeared to be dressed in a sweatshirt with cutoff sleeves.
Matt Doherty shared a photo of Belichick carrying his new puppy, Nike. It was not clear if Nike’s hoodie had a Patriots logo on it.
Belichick and his fiancee Linda Holiday were on hand to see his daughter, Amanda, coach the Holy Cross Crusaders in a tilt with the Terriers.
