BOSTON (WHDH) - With eight days until the start of the World Cup, a bill temporarily pushing last call in bars later advanced to the state senate.

The house passed an amended version of the plan Thursday, which would allow bars and restaurants to have last call to 3 a.m. through the end of July.

The bill initially allowed it through August.

State and local leaders are hoping the temporary change will boost business during the summer’s major events, including the World Cup, America 250 celebrations, and Sail Boston.

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