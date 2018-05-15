TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Animal Control is searching for a missing pup out of Tewksbury.

Sasha disappeared from William G Drive, animal control said.

She was last seen wearing a blue Patriots collar.

Animal control warned that the dog can be nervous at first but is friendly. They urge that people don’t chase her.

Anyone who spots Sasha is asked to call 978-215-9639 or 617-302-1160.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)