LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica police dog was hurt after being hit by a car while searching for a missing person in Lowell.

K9 KC, a black lab, was with her handler on Thursday when she was hit near Monadnock Avenue and Staples Street.

She was taken to the veterinarian and is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver is cooperating with police.

The missing person KC was searching for was found by Lowell police.

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