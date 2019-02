BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are investigating how an SUV ended up in the Shawsheen River Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 780 Boston Road just before 10 a.m. found the vehicle in the river.

No injuries were reported.

SUV into Shawsheen River. No injuries, Officers investigating. pic.twitter.com/oqYq4vbUDS — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) February 18, 2019

