Billerica police searching for endangered woman who has been missing since March

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help searching for an endangered woman who was last seen on over three months ago.

Anna Lisa Goulder, 38, was last seen at the Market Basket in Burlington on March 24, according to the department. Her family reported her missing on July 7.

Goulder has a history of mental illness and ran away once before following a family event out of state about five years ago.

She was found living in a homeless shelter in Washington D.C., according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-667-1212.

