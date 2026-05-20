BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Eighth grade students in Billerica are taking part in a statewide challenge in which they must memorize part of the Declaration of Independence for a chance to win an appearance at the Boston Pops July 4th celebration.

The We Declare Challenge, hosted by iCivics, challenges students to film fun videos of themselves performing a dramatic reading of the first two paragraphs of the Declaration of Independence. The challenge this year is in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of that document.

The challenge is open to eighth grade students across the state. Each class has the chance to win a $100 gift card, as well as scholarships and the chance for their video to be played at the Boston Pops Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

“It’s really exciting, I think, because more than just being able to apply the Declaration of Independence, they’ve really learned about how they need to compromise, just like the founding fathers did after they declared independence. They then needed to do a lot of work,” said Laura Soraghan, a Civics Teacher at Marshall Middle School.

Five videos will be selected as semi-finalists by a committee of educators and iCivics team members, the organization said. The finalists will then be judged by a panel of prominent Massachusetts citizens who will select a winner and two runners-up. Judges include General Joseph Dunford, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Keith Lockhart, Conductor of the Boston Pops.

The founder of the challenge said he was inspired by the bicentennial celebrations 50 years ago.

“I was 11-years-old when the bicentennial happened. I’m 61 now and it was everywhere, painting fire hydrants, we were ringing bells and having the minutemen come,” said Rob Waldron, creator of the challenge. “I didn’t see as much of that happening, and so I pulled this idea out of my nose to get kids engaged.”

The students in Billerica said they’re confident in their chances to win.

“I think I’m really confident in our video and the footage we got, I think it’s gonna be really good,” said Sydney Petcher, a student competing in the challenge.

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