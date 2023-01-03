Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, 24, fell to the ground just after tackling a Bengals wide receiver. He was given CPR on the field as players from both teams surrounded him, some of them in tears.

The NFL decided to postpone the rest of the game after Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. The Bills tweeted an update early Monday morning, saying Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field and he will now undergo further testing and treatment.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

After Hamlin collapsed, trainers were on the field within 10 seconds and an ambulance was on the field in under five minutes, quick action is being credited with saving his life.

Fans of both teams gathered outside the UC Medical Center after the game, holding candles and praying for Hamlin’s recovery.

The Patriots, who are scheduled to play the Bills on Sunday to finish the season, tweeted Sunday night that their thoughts are with the Bills during this time.

Our thoughts are with @HamlinIsland as well as the entire @BuffaloBills organization ❤️💙 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2023

The Bills returned to Buffalo Sunday night, with the exception of a few players who stayed behind with Hamlin.

The NFL has not said when or if the game will be made up.

