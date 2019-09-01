Bionic exoskeleton lets paralyzed man walk again

Six years after he was paralyzed, a West Virginia man is walking again with the help of bionic legs.

Lyle Fleming was paralyzed from the waist down in a work-related accident six years ago and has been in a wheelchair ever since. But he got the chance to try out an Indego exoskeleton that’s worn around the waist and legs that allows people with spinal cord injuries to walk.

Fleming worked with a physical therapists for two months to be able to use the device and said there were times he wanted to give up, but now his efforts are paying off.

“It makes you feel normal again. You feel like you fit in,” Fleming said. “When you’re in a chair, you feel like you’re a misfit. You’re really not, but that’s some of the emotions you go through.”

