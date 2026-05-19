BOSTON (WHDH) - This week’s spring heat sent people to the beach Monday to soak up some sun.

Many decied to head out to Carson Beach in South Boston to cool off, playing in the sand and on the water.

The forecast is serving up heat and humidity Tuesday, with temperatures expected in the 90s.

Lifeguards are not on duty at most beaches at this point in the season; to be safe, experts advise beachgoers watch conditions closely for rip currents, have someone designated to watch swimmers from the shoreline, and keep kids close.

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