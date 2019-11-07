BJ’s Wholesale Club offering free Butterball turkeys for Thanksgiving

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - BJ’s Wholesale Club announced an array of unbeatable Thanksgiving deals on Thursday, including a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey offer.

Club members can get a free thanksgiving turkey from Nov. 14 through Nov. 27 with a coupon while supplies last when they buy any three of 80 qualifying items, including Bounty Select-a-Size Enormous Paper Towels, Cascade Action Pacs, and Tide Pods.

“We’re helping our members give thanks this holiday season by offering incredible savings on everything from fresh food and groceries to entertaining items and household essentials,” said Michael Leary, senior vice president of perishables, grocery, and beverages at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re committed to providing our members outstanding value in an easy one-stop holiday shop. That’s why we’re excited to announce our free turkey promotion to help members stress less and save even more this Thanksgiving.”

The Westborough-based retail chain says club members with a coupon will be limited to one turkey per person.

Some other holiday deals include:

Wellsley Farms 10-inch Pumpkin Pie, $5.99. Available in-club and with same-day delivery.

Wellsley Farms Apple Cider, 1 gallon, $3.99. Available in-club and with same-day delivery.

Wellsley Farms Brussels Sprouts, 2 lbs., $3.99 from Nov. 14 – Dec. 11, 2019. Available in-club and with same-day delivery.

Berkley Jensen 7-Pc. Charcuterie Set, $19.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Berkley Jensen 3-Tier Bowl Serving Set with Metal Stand, $14.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Berkley Jensen Wine Glass Set, 8 pk., $19.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

