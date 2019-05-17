Black bear climbs down tree, taken to state forest after gallivanting through Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 130-pound black bear that was seen gallivanting through the streets of Arlington on Friday morning climbed a tree in a back yard, prompting wildlife officials to fire several tranquilizer darts at the animal.

Arlington and environmental police officers surrounded the tree on Pawnee Drive around 9 a.m. and looked on as the bear lounged on a limb about 50 feet above the ground.

After spending nearly two hours in the rain, the groggy bear safely climbed down the tree and fell asleep on the lawn.

The bear was loaded into a police truck and transported to a state forest in Western Massachusetts.

Officials monitored the bear closely until the effects of the tranquilizers wore off.

“After yesterday’s game, he’s just looking to rest up for the finals,” the Arlington Police Department joked on Twitter.

The Bruins advanced to their third Stanley Cup Final in nine years on Thursday night after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and keep pets inside for most of the morning.

No injuries were reported.

Update: The Bear is up in a tree in a back yard and will remain there for now. Please avoid the area because he is not able to come down if there are crowds gathered. #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/l3q9h2Uj7U — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

