BOSTON (WHDH) - The Seaport’s monthly Black owned business market runs this weekend.

The market will be held Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on the Seaport Common and features nearly 30 Black owned businesses, as well as a DJ and food.

This month the festival is celebrating Black Owned Business Month, which encourages supporting and amplifying Black owned businesses.

More Information can be found on the Black Owned Bos. website.

