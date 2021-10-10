Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 1,000 flights over the weekend, including many at Logan, blaming weather and air traffic issues despite federal officials saying no there have been no air traffic cancelations since Friday.

In a statement, Southwest officials said in part “We’ve continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and crews repositioned to take care of our customers.”

The airline said weather issues and air traffic problems led to the cancelations, but the Federal Aviation Administration said there have been no cancelations due to air traffic since Friday.

