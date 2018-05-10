Blind, howling pug’s apology to neighbor makes noise online

This undated photo provided by Sharla Wilson shows Charleston Chew, who is nearly blind. Wilson recently moved and since the move, he's been bumping into walls and will meander into a corner and start howling until she rescues him. Wilson wrote up an apology from Charleston and taped it to a neighbor's door. It explains he's old and very sorry for his howling. Neighbor Megan Jones snapped a photo of the note and posted it on Twitter saying "You can howl all you want Charleston, honey!'" (Sharla Wilson via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh pug’s apology for his separation anxiety-induced howling is making some noise.

The 11-year-old dog named Charleston Chew and his owner Sharla Wilson just moved into a new apartment.

She tells KDKA-TV Charleston is nearly blind and since his vision started going, his separation anxiety ramped up.

Since the move, he’s been bumping into walls and will meander into a corner and start howling until she rescues him.

You mean you accept my howls? pic.twitter.com/ME35taAd3o — Charleston Chew Pug (@CharlestonPug) May 2, 2018

So Wilson wrote up an apology from Charleston and taped it to a neighbor’s door. It explains he’s old and very sorry for his howling.

Neighbor Megan Jones snapped a photo of the note and posted it on Twitter saying “You can howl all you want Charleston, honey!'”

You howl all you want Charleston, honey pic.twitter.com/Cv5bLk0ogh — ☾ (@jegan__mones) April 30, 2018

The tweet has gotten nearly 450,000 likes as of Thursday and launched his internet fame.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)