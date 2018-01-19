Blind Rockland man says caretaker robbed him of thousands of dollars

ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - A Rockland man is hoping for justice after police say his caretaker robbed him of thousands of dollars. The victim, who is legally blind, was in a rehab facility when the suspect allegedly drained his bank account.

“I’m scared. I’ve never been scared about money problems in my life and I am now,” Timothy Smith said. “I don’t know what to do.”

Smith says he his live-in caretaker allegedly stole more than $7,000 from him.

“The $10,000 I had in the bank was meant for emergencies and it is an emergency now,” Smith said.

According to police reports, Smith’s caretaker Jason Harkin withdrew hundreds of dollars from his bank account over several weeks, taking it from around $10,000 to $2,000. Smith says he gave Harkin permission to use some money for errands, but never thought he would take thousands.

“I go, ‘What did you do with my money?’ He goes, ‘I didn’t spend any of your money,'” Smith said.

Police say they have surveillance images showing Harkin withdrawing money from ATMs using Smith’s card. Rockland police arrested Harkin for 36 counts of larceny.

Smith says he’s trying to figure out what’s next. He’s a Free Mason and says he first let Harkin live with him because he had been told Harkin was going through tough times.

Now, Smith is afraid his generosity has left him as the one in need.

“Why wouldn’t I take him in, you know? I often thought if I’m ever in that situation, I’d hope someone would do that for me. Now, I’m just sitting here, just watching the time go by, worrying everyday how am I going to pay my bills now,” Smith said.

