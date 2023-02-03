Arctic air rolling over New England broke daily records atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire on Friday, combining wind with bracing cold temperatures at the mountain’s summit.

Officials on Mount Washington reported 95 mile-per-hour winds with gusts over 122 miles-per-hour early Friday evening.

The wind chill had dropped to more than -90 degrees.

The overall daily temperature record at the Mount Washington summit broke a previous record of -32 degrees set in 1963.

Mount Washington is home to the Mount Washington Observatory. The current temperature was -46 degrees, according to the observatory’s website as of around 8 p.m.

A new reading showed a wind chill of -108 degrees at 7:59 p.m.

