BOSTON (WHDH) - After Blue Line trains were replaced by shuttle buses for several weeks, mostly regular service has resumed.

Blue Line Update: Regularly scheduled train service has resumed between Airport and Bowdoin. There will be temporary speed restrictions in place between Airport and Maverick to allow the track and ballast to properly settle. — MBTA (@MBTA) May 18, 2022

Regularly scheduled train service has resumed between the Bowdoin and Airport stops, with temporary speed restrictions in place between Airport and Maverick “to allow the track and ballast to properly settle,” T officials said.

Shuttles have replaced the T since April 25 to allow for harbor tunnel repairs, and bus use was extended after the T revealed that a construction tool cart derailed three times, slowing down the project.

