BOSTON (WHDH) - After Blue Line trains were replaced by shuttle buses for several weeks, mostly regular service has resumed.
Regularly scheduled train service has resumed between the Bowdoin and Airport stops, with temporary speed restrictions in place between Airport and Maverick “to allow the track and ballast to properly settle,” T officials said.
Shuttles have replaced the T since April 25 to allow for harbor tunnel repairs, and bus use was extended after the T revealed that a construction tool cart derailed three times, slowing down the project.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)