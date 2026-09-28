QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Chuck Kourafas came down to check on a washed-up boat at Wollaston Beach in Quincy. It was one of several from his yacht club that took a hit during the nor’easter.

“That’s our member’s boat out there,” Kourafas said. “I was just looking to see if it has any holes in it… We gotta get it off the beach. He’s off in Italy, so we’re waiting to see what will happen.”

Quincy police say they got several calls Sunday about boats that broke free during the storm.

“We lost one boat, [it] went down, these up on the beach,” Kourafas said. “There’s another boat down the beach. Like I don’t even know where that’s from.”

Kourafas said a bunch of boats at the club are underwater right now. They’re working to lift them quickly.

“It’s been a nightmare for us,” he said.

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