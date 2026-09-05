NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A boater is hospitalized after being pulled from the water unresponsive off Nahant on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of two boaters in distress off East Point around 1 p.m. determined a boat lost power just off the point and another vessel stopped to help the boat when a wave knocked two people into the water, according to a joint statement issued by the Nahant police and fire departments.

One of the boaters was able to get back aboard a vessel. The second boater was provided a life preserver and began swimming toward the rocks before becoming unresponsive in the water.

Nahant Fire responded to the area with its rescue boat and pulled him from the water. Firefighters immediately began providing lifesaving care.

The victim was brought by the rescue boat to the Town Wharf to an awaiting ambulance, then transported to Salem Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Swampscott Fire Department and Swampscott Harbormaster also responded and assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)