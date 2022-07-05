MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fishermen rescued two people who were flung from their boat, which then went into a ‘Circle of Death’ spin off Marshfield, police said Tuesday.

The fishing vessel Finest Kind saw a boat speeding in a circle near Brant Rock at 10 a.m. and found two men in the water, police said. The men had not been wearing life jackets, but were not injured.

The boat stayed in what police called a “Circle of Death” pattern for 90 minutes before officials were able to stop it, officials said. Police closed a nearby beach while crews worked to stop the boat.

Harbormaster Mike Dimeo said the rescue showed the importance of wearing life jackets and being ready for an emergency.

“They were experienced boaters …. it can happen to anybody at any time,” Dimeo said. “They should’ve had their life jackets on.”

