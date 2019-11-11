Bobcats spotted on Westford home surveillance cameras

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wildlife experts say the bobcat population is thriving in Massachusetts and that fact has become very clear in Westford where a family of them was spotted wandering around town.

Bill Azer caught one of the rarest wildlife sightings in the area on his home surveillance camera when it captured what appears to be a family of bobcats walking around his yard a few months ago.

Since then, his camera have spotted them a few times. Most recently, this past weekend.

“We saw what looks like one of the adults with a squirrel in its mouth,” Azer said with a smile.

According to him, the sightings are captivating his family.

“It is just great to see them on camera,” his wife said. “I just wish I was home to see them from the window. It’s very interesting.”

Across town, a realtor captured an up-close shot of two bobcats as they sauntered down the street.

“I worry about my cats and yea, small animals, small dogs,” Michelle Paradee said. “Definitely worry about that.”

State wildlife experts said that bobcats can pose a threat to small pets but stress that they are notoriously shy.

Azer and his family said they are not worried about the animal sightings and even welcome the new visitors to their neighborhood.

“Everybody is really happy to see a different animal around and see the pups,” Azer said.

It is unclear if the two sightings are the same bobcats or different.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)