DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (WHDH) — Body camera video captured the tense moments when a man pointed a handgun at three deputies before they fired back at him and killed him last month.

Video and images released by Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock during a Monday press conference showed deputies stopping a car for a traffic violation before the situation turned deadly on Aug. 31.

During the stop, Spurlock says the deputies trying to figure out if the passenger, Paul Askins, had a restraining order against the driver received multiple names and birthdays for Askins.

When they asked him to step out of the car, body camera video showed Askins with a gun in his hand.

The three deputies are then seen shooting at Askins.

An investigation into Askins showed he had multiple felony warrants out of El Paso County and a long criminal history.

The department has not released the names of the deputies at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Spurlock did say that one deputy was a two-year veteran, the second an eight-year veteran and the last a 16-year veteran.

