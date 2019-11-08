Body found days after motorcycle chase in Maine

SACO, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say the body of a motorcycle operator who led troopers on a high-speed chase has been found days later by hunters in Saco.

An autopsy will be performed Friday on the body of 48-year-old Herbert Winship, of Saco, which was found the day before.

Troopers say Winship had led police on a chase late Saturday before ditching his motorcycle and fleeing. A Scarborough police officer found his abandoned motorcycle and tried unsuccessfully to track him with a police dog team.

Police say the body was found a quarter of a mile into the woods off the Flag Pond Road overpass. State police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)