Body found inside shed that caught fire in Ashland

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A body was found in the remains of a shed that caught fire in Ashland early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers and firefighters responding to 124 Oak St. around 1 a.m. for a report of a fire found the wooden shed engulfed in flames.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and accounted for all the residents of the adjacent home, Police Chief Craig Davis and Fire Chief Keith Robie said in a joint press release.

A body of what is believed to be an adult was removed from the shed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Officials are working to identify the person at this time.

There were no immediate signs of foul play and there have been past reports of homeless individuals taking shelter in the shed, according to Davis and Robie.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities are investigating a deadly #fire in #AshlandMA. No visible damage to the home. Firefighters have been focused on a shed behind the trees that has smoke coming from it. #7news pic.twitter.com/dLkHyTp33Y — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) March 18, 2019

