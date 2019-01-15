LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Police have identified the body of a man found near the Lebanon Municipal Airport in New Hampshire as a New Jersey-native.

Authorities say a snowmobiler found the body of 37-year-old Corey Wilson, of Belleville, New Jersey, in the woods near the airport runway Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Richard Mello says no foul play is suspected, and there is no reason for the public to be concerned.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

