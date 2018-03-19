Body found on Mass Pike in Grafton

State Police say they are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the Mass Pike in Grafton early Monday morning.

According to police, the body was discovered on the westbound side of the Mass Pike before 7 a.m. near mile marker 99.4.

The body was found near the North Street overpass in Grafton.

State Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s office are investigating. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim has not been identified.

